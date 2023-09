Scott struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 10th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Brewers.

The lefty fired nine of 12 pitches for strikes while breezing through Milwaukee's 8-9-1 hitters. Scott has been mostly outstanding since taking over the closer role in late August, converting eight of 10 save chances over his last 13 appearances while posting a 1.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 15:1 K:BB through 15.2 innings.