Scott picked up the save Friday against Philadelphia. He allowed zero hits and zero walks while striking out one over a perfect inning.

It was Scott's fourth save in five opportunities since taking over the closer's role from David Robertson in late August. Scott has now gone 16 consecutive innings spanning 14 appearances without allowing an earned run. Scott has quietly been one of the best relievers in baseball this season, holding a 2.30 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 89 strikeouts with seven wins, 24 holds and six saves over 66.2 innings.