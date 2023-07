Scott (calf) tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning en route to earning his 21st hold of the season in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Tigers.

Scott was hampered a mild right calf strain in his previous appearance Friday, but he needed just one day off to move past the issue before being made available out of the bullpen for the series finale. He served as the primary setup man in front of the newly acquired David Robertson, who tossed a perfect ninth inning to secure his first save with the Marlins.