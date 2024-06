Scott earned a save against the Phillies on Thursday, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Scott made quick work of Philadelphia in the ninth frame, retiring the side in order on nine pitches. The lefty closer has not given up a run in any of his past seven outings, tallying a win and three saves despite a mediocre 5:3 K:BB over seven innings during that span. Scott is 11-for-13 in save chances on the season and has an excellent 1.54 ERA across 35 frames.