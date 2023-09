Scott picked up the save in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Pirates. He retired all three batters faced without recording a strikeout.

Scott needed only nine pitches to retire three Pirates bats in order for his 11th save. The lefty reliever has excelled in the Marlins closer role throughout September. Scott owns a 1.80 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB with eight saves over 15 innings this month.