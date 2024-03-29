Scott struck out two and walked two in a scoreless ninth inning Thursday, as the Marlins fell 6-5 to the Pirates in 12 innings on Opening Day.

The 29-year-old left-hander had trouble finding the plate for most of the spring and those issues carried forward into the regular season, as Scott threw only 11 of 26 pitches for strikes in his first appearance of 2024. He remains Miami's closer for now, and potential replacement Andrew Nardi did give up two runs including a homer in the seventh inning Thursday, but Scott will need to sharpen his control if he's going to hang onto the job.