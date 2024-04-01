Scott (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and one walk in one inning. He struck out three.

Taking the mound in the top of the 10th inning with Oneil Cruz as the phantom runner, Scott committed an error on Alika Williams' sacrifice bunt attempt to lead off the frame, and things went off the rails from there. The southpaw walked in Pittsburgh's second run but did eventually strike out the side and threw 20 of his 27 pitches for strikes -- an encouraging sign after he had some difficulty finding the plate consistently this spring and issued two free passes in his first 2024 appearance. Scott is still the presumed closer for the Marlins, although the team hasn't created a save chance yet, but if his control issues persist, manager Skip Schumaker may not wait long to remove him from the role. Five different players recorded at least three saves for Miami in 2023.