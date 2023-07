Scott left Friday's game against the Tigers with a mild right calf strain, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The southpaw pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up a run on two hits and a walk (JT Chargois allowed the inherited runner to score after Scott exited the game). Miami is downplaying the severity of the injury, but even a mild strain could threaten to push him to the injured list. Scott will need to show at least marginal improvement in the coming days.