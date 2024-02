Scott will make $5.7 million in 2024 after winning his arbitration case against the Marlins on Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

After struggling in his first season with the Marlins, Scott had a fantastic 2023, posting a 2.31 ERA and 0.99 WHIP alongside a 104:24 K:BB across 78 innings. Scott's performance earned him an extra $550,000 compared to what the Marlins filed for, and he will enter 2024 as the front-runner for Miami's closer job.