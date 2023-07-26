Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

The 30-year-old hammered a Domingo German curveball over the wall in right-center in the sixth inning, going back-to-back with Pete Alonso to give the Mets a 6-0 lead. Vogelbach has gone yard in his last two starts, but he's batting just .235 (4-for-17) since the All-Star break as he struggles to get into the lineup on a consistent basis. On the season, he's slashing a rough .226/.330/.376 with seven homers and 29 RBI in 71 games.