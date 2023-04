Vogelbach went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 8-2 victory against the Dodgers.

Vogelbach gave the Mets their first lead with a two-run homer in the second inning. He tacked on another RBI with a run-scoring groundout in the fourth. The homer was the first of the season for the slugger and snapped a three-game hitless streak. Vogelbach is slashing .200/.394/.360 with six RBI and and an 8:4 BB:K over 33 plate appearances on the campaign.