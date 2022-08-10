Vogelbach went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Reds.

Getting the start at DH and batting cleanup, Vogelbach continues to provide the Mets with thunder they'd been lacking all season from their designated hitters. In 15 games since being traded from the Pirates, the 29-year-old has gone 15-for-44 (.341) with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBI. He'll likely be limited to the strong side of a platoon down the stretch, but Vogelbach's track record indicates he'll be able to stay hot longer if he avoids facing southpaws -- coming into Wednesday, he had a .935 OPS against RHP and a .415 OPS against LHP in 2022.