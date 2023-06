Vogelbach went 2-for-5 with a home run and three total RBI in an 11-1 win against Houston on Monday.

Vogelbach kicked off a five-run third inning for the Mets with his solo homer to right field. He then produced the game's final two runs with a ninth-inning, two-run single. After belting 18 homers between the Pirates and Mets last season, Vogelbach has gone deep just four times in 51 contests so far in 2023. However, half of his long balls have come across his past four games.