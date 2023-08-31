Vogelbach went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday in a 6-5 extra-inning with against the Tigers.

Vogelbach put the Mets on the board in the second inning with a 386-foot solo shot and added a walk in the third. However, with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth, manager Buck Showalter pulled Vogelbach in favor of Francisco Alvarez, who grounded into a double play. That move was against a southpaw, so it came as little surprise, as Vogelbach has gone 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts against lefties this year. The slugger has gone deep six times and driven in 13 runs over his past 16 games, so he's not the worst option for fantasy managers looking for power on the waiver wire, though it's a foregone conclusion that he'll rarely play against left-handed hurlers.