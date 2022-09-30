Vogelbach will sit Friday against Atlanta.
With lefty Max Fried on the mound for Atlanta, it's no surprise to see Vogelbach hit the bench. Francisco Alvarez will make his MLB debut in the designated hitter spot.
More News
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits against left-hander•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Remains on bench vs. lefty•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: On bench against another lefty•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits against southpaw•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting Tuesday vs. lefty•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Launches solo home run•