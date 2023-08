Vogelbach went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Monday's 7-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Vogelbach put the Mets ahead 2-1 in the second inning with a 411-foot home run off Quinn Priester. The 30-year-old Vogelbach is now 4-for-10 with a pair of homers over his last four games after going 0-for-14 in his previous four contests. He's now slashing .223/.329/.377 with nine homers, 34 RBI and 26 runs scored across 255 plate appearances this season.