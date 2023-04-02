Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
The lefty-hitting Vogelbach will take a seat for the second time in the four-game series with the Marlins bringing a southpaw (Trevor Rogers) to the hill for the finale. Mark Canha will replace Vogelbach in the lineup at designated hitter.
