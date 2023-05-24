Vogelbach is starting at designated hitter and batting seventh on Wednesday versus the Cubs, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
It's just his third start in seven contests since Mark Vientos was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse. Vogelbach has collected just two hits over his last 19 at-bats and appears to have been supplanted as the Mets' primary DH versus right-handed pitching.
More News
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: On bench again Friday•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Idle versus lefty•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Out of lineup versus lefty•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Rests for second game of twin bill•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Swats second homer•