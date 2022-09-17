Vogelbach went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's victory over Pittsburgh.
Vogelbach hit a solo shot in the fourth inning that put the Mets up 2-1. It was his 17th homer of the season and his first since Aug. 22. The slugger now has hits in back-to-back games after going hitless in his prior two games. Vogelbach has struggled to find consistency at the plate this month, going 8-for-35 with seven strikeouts for a .229 average. He has also picked up eight walks, which has helped him achieve a .372 OBP this month. On the season, Vogelbach is slashing .232/.353/.431.
More News
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Gets breather Sunday•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits against left-hander•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits again versus southpaw•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting against left-hander•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: On bench against southpaw•