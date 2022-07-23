site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-daniel-vogelbach-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vogelbach isn't starting Saturday against the Padres.
Vogelbach was traded from the Pirates to the Mets on Friday but will remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. J.D. Davis will serve as the designated hitter and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read