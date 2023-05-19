Vogelbach is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Guardians.
Vogelbach will be on the bench for the fifth time in six games Friday as Mark Vientos takes over at designated hitter and bats seventh. Vogelbach no longer appears to be a lock to be in the lineup against right-handers as New York faces righty Cal Quantrill in the series opener with Cleveland.
