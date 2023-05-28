Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Vogelbach finds himself on the bench for a second straight game after he served as the Mets' designated hitter in each of the prior three contests, going 1-for-10 with a walk and a run scored during that stretch. Though the lefty-hitting Vogelbach will remain on the bench versus left-handed pitching, he looks like he'll be part of a timeshare at DH with Mark Vientos against righties for the time being.