site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-daniel-vogelbach-on-bench-against-another-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: On bench against another lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vogelbach remains on the bench Saturday against Oakland, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Vogelbach continues to sit against every lefty the Mets face, a trend which will continue here against Ken Waldichuk. Mark Vientos will again serve as the designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read