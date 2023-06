Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old started the past two games after taking a week off to work on his swing, and he'll take a seat Sunday with lefty Matthew Liberatore on the mound for St. Louis. Vogelbach went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and a walk, and he should get regular chances against right-handed pitching going forward since Mark Vientos was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. Tommy Pham is batting fifth as the designated hitter Sunday.