Vogelbach isn't in the Mets' lineup for Friday's game against Miami, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The slugging lefty holds just a .402 OPS against lefties since 2021, so he will sit out Friday against Jesus Luzardo. Mark Canha will instead serve as the Mets' designated hitter, opening up a chance for Tommy Pham to start in left field and bat eighth.
