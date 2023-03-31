Vogelbach isn't in the Mets' lineup for Friday's game against Miami, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The slugging lefty holds just a .402 OPS against lefties since 2021, so he will sit out Friday against Jesus Luzardo. Mark Canha will instead serve as the Mets' designated hitter, opening up a chance for Tommy Pham to start in left field and bat eighth.