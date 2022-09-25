Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Vogelbach finds himself on the bench for a third straight game as Oakland sends out another left-handed pitcher (JP Sears). Pete Alonso will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Darin Ruf starts at first base.
