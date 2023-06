Vogelbach will sit Saturday against the Pirates, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vogelbach's off days typically come against lefties, but he'll sit here against righty Johan Oviedo. Vogelbach is hitting just .203/.343/.297 despite being protected from facing same-sided pitching, so it's no surprise to see him stuck on the bench for the third straight game. Francisco Lindor will rest his legs as the designated hitter Saturday, with Luis Guillorme taking Lindor's usual spot at shortstop.