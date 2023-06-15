Vogelbach has not been used in a game since June 7 while working on his swing, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

"I've been working on stuff that can hopefully lead to me getting the ball in the air like I like to get the ball in the air," Vogelbach said Wednesday before being held out of his sixth straight game. "Just being able to get in the cage and really dial into stuff that I can really go after and not have to worry about repeating it in the game the same night. I always use the term muscle memory and I always try to repeat swings so that you don't have to think about it and you just go back to doing what I do." The Mets could certainly use Vogelbach's power while Pete Alonso (wrist) is on the shelf, but so far this season the 30-year-old DH has only two homers and a woeful .297 SLG in 143 plate appearances. In Vogelbach's absence, the team has used the DH spot to give starters at other positions a partial rest. If the veteran slugger isn't able to fix the mechanical issues that have led to a career-high 51.9 percent groundball rate in 2023, he could get designated for assignment.