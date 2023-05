Vogelbach is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Nationals.

Vogelbach will sit for the second game of the twin bill after he went 1-for-4 with a run scored in the Mets' 3-2 loss in the resumption of Saturday's suspended game. With Vogelbach on the bench for the nightcap, Brandon Nimmo will get a turn as the Mets' designated hitter.