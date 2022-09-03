site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits against left-hander
Vogelbach isn't starting Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Vogelbach is on the bench for the fourth time in the last five games since left-hander Patrick Corbin is on the mound for Washington. Pete Alonso will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup.
