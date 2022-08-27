site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits against southpaw
Vogelbach will be on the bench Saturday against the Rockies.
Vogelbach's off day Friday against righty Chad Kuhl was unusual, though his off day here against lefty Kyle Freeland was to be expected. Darin Ruf will be the designated hitter in his place.
