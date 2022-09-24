Vogelbach will be on the bench Friday against the Athletics, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Vogelbach hasn't started a single game against a southpaw since his move to New York, and that won't change here against Cole Irvin. Righty Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter.
