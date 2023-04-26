site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Vogelbach is on the bench versus lefty MacKenzie Gore and the Nationals on Wednesday.
The designated hitter has gone 5-for-13 with a double and two RBI during a four-game hitting streak. Tommy Pham fills in for Vogelbach as the DH for Wednesday's contest.
