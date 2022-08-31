site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting against left-hander
Vogelbach isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Vogelbach is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game since southpaw Tyler Anderson is on the mound for the Dodgers. Darin Ruf is serving as the designated hitter and batting fifth.
