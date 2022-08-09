Vogelbach is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Reds.
Vogelbach will get a breather as the Mets face lefty Mike Minor on the mound Tuesday. Pete Alonso will slide over to designated hitter while Darin Ruf enters the lineup at first base and bats fifth.
