Vogelbach isn't starting Friday's game against the Phillies.
Vogelbach went 4-for-9 with two doubles, four RBI, a run and three walks over his last two games but will be on the bench for the second time in the last three matchups with left-hander Ranger Suarez on the mound Friday. Darin Ruf will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
