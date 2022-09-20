Vogelbach is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
He will head to the bench with lefty Aaron Ashby starting a bullpen game for Milwaukee. Vogelbach is hitting .250/.400/.364 with one home run in 16 games this month.
