Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 13-2 win over the Cardinals.

The fifth-inning home run was Vogelbach's third in seven games and brings his total to 10 on the season. Though Vogelbach isn't provided the sort of power the Mets need out of the designated-hitter spot, he should be locked into a regular role versus right-handed pitching nonetheless in the aftermath of the team moving Tommy Pham and Mark Canha at the trade deadline. He'll serve as the Mets' DH and bat fifth in Sunday's series finale.