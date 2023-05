Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.

The lefty slugger took Daniel Bard deep in the seventh inning, but the Mets were down 11-5 at the time. It's only Vogelbach's second homer of the year, but he boasts what would be career highs with a .265 batting average and .398 OBP through 28 games as the team's regular DH against right-handed pitching.