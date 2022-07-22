The Pirates traded Vogelbach to the Mets in exchange for Colin Holderman on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Vogelbach will make his way to New York on Friday after he was dealt to the Mets. The 29-year-old has produced a .228/.338/.430 slash line this year while adding 12 homers, 34 RBI and 29 runs over 237 at-bats in 75 games with the Pirates this year. In return, the Pirates acquired reliever Colin Holderman, who has compiled a 2.04 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 17.2 frames in 15 appearances with the Mets in 2022.