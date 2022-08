Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a run scored in a 9-3 win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Vogelbach's fantasy value rose considerably with his trade to the Mets, and on Sunday he found himself batting cleanup for one of the best offenses in the NL. He tallied two hits to reward Buck Showalter for the vote of confidence. Since coming over from the Pirates, Vogelbach has raised his batting average by nine points to .237 in only six games.