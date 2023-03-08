Mendick (knee) will start at second base and bat third Wednesday in the Mets' exhibition game against the Nicaraguan team, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Mendick will be making his spring debut in what marks his first competitive action since he torn the ACL in his right knee while playing for the White Sox in a June, 22, 2022 game. Before suffering the season-ending injury, Mendick was productive in a utility infield role for Chicago, slashing .289/.343/.443 across 106 plate appearances. After joining the Mets on a one-year, $1 million deal over the winter, Mendick should have a good chance of securing a spot on the Opening Day roster and potentially earning a short-side platoon role at second or third base.