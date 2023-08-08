Mendick went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and scored an additional run in an 11-2 rout of the Cubs on Monday.

Pete Alonso powered the Mets with two homers early, and Mendick provided the icing on the cake with a three-run shot in the seventh inning that made the score 10-2. The long ball was the first of the campaign for Mendick and just his 11th in 440 career at-bats. The 29-year-old started at third base Monday in the wake of Brett Baty being sent down to the minors, and Mendick could operate in the short side of a platoon with Mark Vientos at the hot corner moving forward.