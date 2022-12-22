Mendick (knee) signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Mendick was somewhat surprisingly non-tendered by the White Sox last month but has managed to land a big-league deal with the Mets. The 29-year-old had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee back in June and it's not clear whether he'll be ready for Opening Day.
