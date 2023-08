Mendick will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Cubs.

With Brett Baty optioned to Triple-A on Monday and Luis Guillorme still on the injured lists, Mendick will find more playing time. The 29-year-old has been great against left handed pitching, slashing .360/.385/.560 in 26 plate appearances. He will face Cubs' left hander Drew Smyly. Mark Vientos should start at third base against righties while getting nods at designated hitter against southpaws.