Mendick (knee) is expected to begin playing in Grapefruit League games within the next week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Mendick has been eased into action this spring after he suffered both a fractured fibula and torn ACL in his right leg last June, but the plan calls for him to get a lot of action at a lot of different spots once Mets camp thins out for the World Baseball Classic. The 29-year-old super-utilityman signed a one-year, $1 million contract with New York in December.