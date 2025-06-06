Peterson didn't factor into the decision Thursday after allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six in seven innings of work during a 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Peterson continued his hot recent stretch this season, tossing seven more quality innings against one of the league's more dangerous lineups. He's started two games against the Dodgers now and they have been the two longest starts of the southpaw's season. The 29-year-old has thrown at least six innings in five of his last six starts, and hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of them, sporting a 2.58 ERA over that timeframe. Peterson is next slated to start at home against the Nationals next Wednesday.