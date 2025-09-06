Mets' David Peterson: Battles for ninth win
Peterson (9-5) earned the win against the Reds on Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.
Peterson was mostly burned by a three-run fourth inning, but he threw 62 of 91 pitches for strikes and was backed by a strong effort from the Mets' bullpen. While it was a step forward after his season-worst outing Saturday, the southpaw has now allowed at least four earned runs in four of his past six starts. He'll take a 3.72 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 140:59 K:BB across 157.1 innings into a pivotal road matchup with the Phillies next week.
