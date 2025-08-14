Peterson pitched 3.1 innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing six runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five batters.

The Mets staked Peterson to a 6-0 lead through two innings, but it didn't take long for the lefty to give all those runs back. He got through three scoreless frames before completely imploding in the fourth, allowing six of the seven batters he faced in that inning to reach base, including four by walk. All six of those hitters came around to score, resulting in a season-worst run total by Peterson. The five free passes also tied a season-high mark, and the 3.1 frames were the fewest Peterson has completed in an outing this year. After giving up two or fewer runs in five consecutive starts from July 3 to Aug. 1, Peterson has now yielded 10 earned runs over 9.1 innings across his past two appearances.