Peterson (9-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Padres, surrendering six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings.

Peterson kept things close early but imploded in the fifth, when he issued two walks and allowed a bunt single to load the bases before Manny Machado unloaded them with a grand slam that broke the tie and put San Diego ahead for good. The left-hander has struggled mightily since the beginning of August, posting a 6.99 ERA across nine starts (46.1 innings), recording only 2 quality starts during that stretch. The 30-year-old is slated to face the Cubs in his next outing.